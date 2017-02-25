Minorities pay homage to DIG Ahmed Mubeen

Staff Reporter

A delegation of representatives of minorities visited residence of Shaheed DIG Capt (retd) Ahmed Mubeen here on Saturday and admired his services.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affarirs Khalil Tahir Sandhau led the delegation.

MPA Shehzad Munshi, Social activists from minorities Samuel Piyara, Asif Bhatti and others were also present.

They prayed for the departed soul and paid homage to the services of Shaheed Ahmad Mubeen for the country.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu presented a ‘Patriotic Award’ shield to the mother of Ahmed Mubeen on behalf of the whole minorities community as token of their gratitude.

He said the minority community had decided to install a clean drinking water filtration plant on the name of DIG Capt (retd) Ahmad Mubeen. The minister also announced as per desire of the mother of martyr Ahmad Mubeen to install the said clean drinking water filtration plant at Okara.

The mother of DIG Capt (retd) Ahmed Mubeen said that her son had sacrificed his life during the performance of his duty for a great cause and she was proud of her son. Khlail Tahir Sandhu said the martyrdom of DIG Capt (retd) Ahmed Mubeen was an irreparable loss for the country and as he was a brave son of the nation and the entire country was proud of his sacrifice.