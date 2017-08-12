Minorities beauty of Sindh: Murad

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the minorities are beauty of the Sindh province and they enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.

This he said while talking to media just after visiting St Patrick’s Cathedral Church, Saddar to express his solidarity with Christian community on the eve of International Minority Day, said a statement on Friday.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Dr Mukesh Chawla, Khatu Mal Jeevan, PPP leader Naveed Anthony, MPA Saeed Ghani and others.

He said that we never consider the Christians as minority in Sindh but are sons of soil and they enjoy the equal rights, he said and added that the contribution of Christian Community for the education and development of the province is praise worth.