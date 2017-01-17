Minorities and the State

Malik M Ashraf

IN the modern states all citizens residing in their territorial jurisdiction, irrespective of their colour, creed and religion are treated as equal citizens enjoying the same rights and equality before law. As almost all the countries are multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-ethnic entities in varying degrees, it becomes obligatory on the state and government to treat all the citizen alike to ensure peace and harmony in the society. Islam also seeks to establish such a society where all citizens of the state enjoy equal rights and religion does not become the basis for any discrimination. Islamic law holds both Muslims and non-Muslims equal and no superiority or privilege is given to the Muslims on any ground.

Quaid-i-Azam in a broadcast talk to the people of USA in February 1948 referring to the rights of minorities in Pakistan said” We have many non-Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Parsis but they are all Pakistanis. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges as any other citizen and will play their rightful part in the affairs of Pakistan”. Addressing the constituents Assembly on August 11, 1948 he said” You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state. Article 36 of constitution says “The state shall safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of minorities, including their due representation in Federal and Provincial services. Nevertheless it is regrettable to note that no worthwhile legislation has been done in this regard since creation of Pakistan, more so during last three decades.

However the first significant initiative in this regard was taken by the present government in 2015 when it formed a National Commission on Minorities through National Commission on Minorities Act 2015, tasked with the responsibility to monitor the implementation of the safeguards provided in the constitution, make recommendations for further legislation where ever required and to deal with complaints in regards to the rights of the minorities. Yet another important legislation was done in September 2016 called the Hindu Marriage Bill 2016 that has paved the way for adoption of comprehensive and widely-accepted family law for Hindus living in Pakistan.

This measure has been hailed by the Hindu community. The federal government reportedly is also deliberating on bringing two more bills, one regarding checking forced conversions and the other concerning formation of a Commission on protection of rights of the minorities. It is pertinent to point out that the manifesto of PML (N) for the 2013 general elections did envisage these measures for the minorities. So in a way these legislative measures represent faithful implementation of its manifesto by PML (N) government.

In the backdrop of the steps taken by the government for the protection of the rights of the minorities, one can hardly take an issue with the assertion of the Prime Minister when speaking at a ceremony on the occasion of renovation and refurbishing of a Hindu temple at Chakwal he said “ I am Prime Minister of all Pakistanis, not Muslims only. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis and Bahais are all equal for me. Pakistan is attaining identity as a minority friendly country where all segments of society and followers of every religion will be equally treated”. The statement of the Prime Minister reflects what a democratic and constitutional order ought to represent. It is also very significant in the backdrop a recent incident at Chakwal on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) when the local people ransacked a worship place of a minority community, as well as the grim situation in regards to the treatment of the minority communities at the hands of religious bigots. It sends a very strong message to those who are involved in such unenviable acts that state does not endorse their acts and was also not prepared to tolerate them. The articulation of a message of inter-communal peace and coexistence and preaching tolerance and inclusively by Prime Minister is a right and welcome initiative.

His reiteration of communal harmony also is a ranting testimony of the fact that the state of Pakistan does not discriminate against any community on the basis of religion, case and creed and treats them as equal citizens entitled to enjoy equal rights. It also sends a loud and clear message to the international community that the government and state of Pakistan have zero tolerance for communal violence and were unswervingly committed to rectifying the social fault-lines that tend to negate the national objectives as enshrined in the constitution and sayings of the father of the nation.

