IT Ministry to provide quality digital, skill dev training to youth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National ICT R&D Fund (“Ignite”) Company’s Board has approved re-tendering of National Incubation Center Quetta besides rolling out the DigiSkills Program to train 1 million youth in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that contracts for three incubation Centers to be built at Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar respectively have already been awarded to consortiums led by LUMS, TPL Trakker and LMKT respectively.

Minister of State for IT & Telecom Mrs Anusha Rehman while Chairing 53rd Board of directors Meeting of National ICT R&D Fund Co which was held here at MoIT today, said that establishment of new technology Incubation centers across all four provinces will be enabling young entrepreneurs to innovate while the DigiSkills Program will help them to earn reasonable livelihood as freelancers as well.

Minister said that our main policy focus is to provide quality digital and skill development training to youth of the country and MoIT is committed to provide them all appropriate fora and tools through which they can get quality training to succeed in the growing global freelancing market.

Federal secretary IT Mr.Rizwan Bashir Khan, Member Telecom Mudasar Hussain, Member HR, CEO ICT R&D Mr Yossaf Hassan and other board members were also present in the meeting.