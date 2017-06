Ministry of Religious Affairs has offered Hajj quota of 50 Hujjaj each to 29 new companies for the year 2017. According to the ministry, the new companies were offered the Hajj quota according to the terms and conditions of Hajj policy 2017. The companies will be required to sign service provider agreement with the ministry. The companies can respond to the offer of quota by July 4, 2017 along with all the required documents. In case of failure to do so, the ministry will cancel its offer.—APP

