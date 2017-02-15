Ministry of Textile Industry gets approval of PSDP proposals

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Ministry of Textile Industry, Wednesday, got approval from the concerned standing committee of the Lower house of the Parliament on the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year 2017-18.

Secretary, M/o Textile Industry Hassan Iqbal briefly apprised the Committee about the detail of the projects included in the forth-coming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the year 2017-18.

The Committee endorsed the budgetary proposals of 03 projects however, 07 projects of the ministry were provisionally endorsed with the view point to re-examine the projects in the next meeting. The meeting of the Standing Committee on Textile Industry held today in M/o Textile Industry under the Chairmanship of Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Koreja, MNA.

The Committee was informed by the ministry that Rs. 150 million were released for installation of 01 thousands Industrial Stitching Units for the year 2016-17 and Rs. 6183.690 Million has also been demanded for 10 projects for the current financial year 2017-18. The Committee was of the view that due to delay in completion of the projects, its cost increased which resulting in huge loss to the Government ex-chequer.