Ministry establishes helpline for pilgrims

Islamabad

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a helpline for facilitation and information of the pilgrims. The Ministry has urged hajj pilgrims to register their complaints through Hajj helpline, 042-111-725-425 which is working round the clock to facilitate the pilgrims. Saudi Arabian Hajj Ministry has also established a helpline 800-1166622 for registering complaints of Urdu speaking people.

Pakistan government has also established a helpline 800-1166622 in Saudi Arabia. Hajj Information Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Islamabad 051-9207519; 051 9247574; 051 9247577 Directorate of Hajj, Islamabad 051 9247574-75; Directorate of Hajj, Karachi; 021-35688307; 021-99204761; Directorate of Hajj, Lahore 042-99205087-8; Directorate of Hajj, Peshawar 091-9217482-3; Directorate of Hajj Multan 061-9330058; Directorate of Hajj Sukkur 071-5806078; 071-5806052; Directorate of Hajj, Quetta 081-9213021; 081—9213326.

The intending pilgrims of both government as well as private scheme could register their complaints in Pakistan on 042-111-725425, the ministry has dedicated a number 800-1166622 for registering complaints in Saudi Arabia, said an official of the ministry. He said the pilgrims while residing in Saudi Arabia could also register their complaints on 0092-42-35880054 to Pakistan.—APP