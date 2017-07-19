Ministry to deploy over 1,000 persons to facilitate Hujjaj

Islamabad

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will deploy over 1000 welfare staff to facilitate intending pilgrims during their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. According to official sources, the welfare staff would provide welfare services including health, information, facilitation and safety measures to Hujjaj. A 540 members medical mission would be deployed in Saudi Arabia to provide medical facilities to intending pilgrims. The medical staff was being selected from armed forces, federal and provincial health services departments.

Meanwhile, the ministry intends to deploy 450 moavineen-e-Hajj in Saudi Arabia. 200 moavineen was being selected from Police, Armed forces, 50 from scouts/civil defense/public sector organisations and 200 moavineen were being selected from other ministries/departments/provincial government on payment basis. Besides, the ministry would also hire local moavineen e hajj, who can communicate in Arabic language with Saudi agencies to facilitate hujjaj.—APP