Ministry of Commerce to close down PHDEC

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Ministry of Commerce decided to close Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) on its poor performance. In this regard decision took place formally yesterday.

When contacted FPCCI Standing Committee, Regional Chairman on Horticulture Exports, Ahmad Jawad said, “I don’t know why government is so in haste to close PHDEC rather move towards the restructuring of this important organization, regardless horticulture exports contributed $641 million in 2015-16 and still a lot of room of improvement is there if we get proper policy from the government”.

He said in the last four years PHDEC didn’t receive due attention from its parent ministry neither the ministry officials gone for restructuring despite the fact Commerce Minister committed to do that. So for as their budget didn’t normalize. Ministry only sanctioned the salaries of the remaining staff but they neither approved any budget for any project”

Jawad said PHDEC was created in Musharaf regime where government believed to promote non traditional products and in result the government created a independent entity other than TDAP in order to boost exports of horticulture sector.

He said mostly officials of commerce ministry believed that after 18th amendment, horticulture sector is now under the mandate of the provinces and federal government is nothing do with it, but they forget to know when you talk about exports of horticulture sector then it’s is the responsibility of commerce ministry to look after the affairs and problems of this sector; Jawad added.

Jawad said it is unfortunate till now horticulture export policy didn’t formulated by the ministry despite our repeated requests, so for as in the last four budgets, horticulture export sector was continually ignored by the officials of finance ministry”.

Though internationally, horticulture sector has been gaining importance since last two decades in the world trade. He said that factually, in recent years, developing countries have created a space for themselves in this market, but they are not able to move beyond 4% to 5% of the world trade and in comparison Pakistan’s share is just 0.3 percent.

However under Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) for 2015-18, the commerce ministry chalked out a Short-Term Export Enhancement Strategy and under it, the ministry has identified four areas including horticulture but it has been given no importance practically, he lamented.

FPCCI standing committee chairman urged the Government to admit that horticulture sector had not received the attention it deserved. He said Pakistan’s horticulture industry is well-distributed among the various climate zones which range from the sub-zero temperature of mountains of North to dry and humid plains of Punjab in the centre of the country and to the coastal areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

He said it has been proved that the potential for horticulture exports is enormous and by putting it under the STPF, government has accepted this fact. However, there is a growing need for the government to strengthen the sector and that can only be done by giving it more attention, he added.