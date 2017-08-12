Ministry, CDA launch tree plantation campaign

City Reporter

Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched the tree plantation campaign here in Islamabad on Friday to celebrate the 70 years of Independence. Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha, along with representatives of civil society and officers of the Ministry of Human Rights launched the plantation campaign by planting the trees here at Rose and Jasmine Garden in Islamabad.

Besides, Senator Nuzhat Saddique, Zahid Mahboob, Director Training & Programme PBSA and large number of street children from the Child Protection Center were also present on this occasion.

Rabiya Javeri said the plantation campaign would be launched in all regional offices. She said the theme of plantation campaign was “70 years-70 trees”. The Secretary said the trees were being planted to symbolize life, prosperity and protection of the environment.

The Ministry considers the right to a clean and safe environment as a substantive rights. The UN draft principles from 1994 refer to these in detail. It is in this context, that, environmental human rights en right to clean and safe environment as well protection of environment, she added. Engaging street children was central to emphasize in relevant of marginalized segments in the development and progress of the country as a nation, she said.