Ministers visit old areas, disclose Eid cleanliness plan

Sindh ministers claimed here that the rain water had been drained out even from low lying areas of the metropolis. This was stated by Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah and Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro during a visit to old areas of the city on Friday. They were accompanied by Provincial Ministers, Imdad Pitafi, Mohammad Ali Malkani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Fayaz Butt, said a statement.

They were of the view that a detailed cleanliness plan for lifting offals, fumigation and washing of the areas have been issued. The Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that on the directives of the Chief Minister he and others Ministers were on the roads since last two days. “Today there is no rain water on the roads and it is the result of provincial government’s proper planning and hard work,” he maintained. The provincial minister started their visit from Sindh Secretariat where rain water had acclimated on Thursday. Later, they visited Lyari and inspected different localities like Shah Latif Bhittai Road, Chakiwara Road, Mewa Shah Road, Shah Waliullah Road, Faqir Mohammad Doora Khan Road and Cheel Chowk areas from where rain water was cleared.

Only in the area of UC-11 water was stagnant on the streets for which Jam Khan Shoro directed Karachi Water Board Managing Director Hashim Raza Zaidi and Chairman DMC South to coordinate with each other and clear the area. Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that the government has removed encroachment from storm water drains, reconstructed new roads along with drainage system, this is why rain water drained out within few hours.

The Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that over 2,700 Water Board workers have been engaged in clearing the sewerage system and in the low lying areas 35 machines have been installed to pump out rain water. He said that last night I.I Chundrigar Road was looking a pool of water. “I personally remained there for few hours got almost all the manholes opened and cleared them, he said.—APP

Related