Minister’s duplicity

Employees BRCs

Balochistan

We, the employees of Balochistan Residential Colleges, Loralai, Khuzdar and Turbat, staged a protest rally in front of the Balochistan Assembly in favour of our demands in 2012. Some political parties including PMAP also supported our protest and joined us in the rally. The incumbent Education Minister of Balochistan, Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, belonging to Mehmood Khan-led PMAP (he was not in government at that time) was leading us and was personally present in the negotiations, we held with some government functionaries in Quetta.

The then Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, while looking into the sensitivity of the problem, issued directives to Finance Department for release of regular budget to our institutions instead of Grant-in-Aid. But the matter was not resolved on a permanent basis, as the PPP-led coalition government ceased to stay in power on account of general election the following year.

After the 2013 general poll, PMAP became part of the provincial tripartite alliance forming government in the province and Mr Ziaratwal was assigned the portfolio of senior minister and minister for information in the cabinet headed by Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch. We approached him several times to get our problems like defreezing of 75% at the current basic pay, approval of time scale, amendment in the Residential Colleges Act 2005 to ensure flow of regular budget and implementation of the promotion policy, resolved but he employed delaying tactics for full two and half years and paid no serious attention to our problems.