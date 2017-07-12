Minister urges balance between population & resources

Staff Reporter

There is a need to create balance between population and resources for development of the country so that every individual can enjoy better opportunities of health, food and accommodation.

It was stated by Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath in a message on the World Population Day, being observed in Pakistan like in other parts of the world on Tuesday.

He said that Population Welfare Department, in collaboration with NGOs and the Health Department, was utilising all resources to overcome increasing population in the province.

He said that population issue and other social evils could be controlled through education, and the Punjab government has launched a population welfare programme with allocation of huge resources, he added.