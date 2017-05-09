Minister tenders apology over derogatory remarks

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Shah Farman Monday withdrew his derogatory remarks against the woman legislator tendered apology on the floor of the house over it.

The assembly resumed proceedings with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. Soon after recitation from Holy Quran, the parliamentary leader of PPP, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha took the floor to talk about clash between the PPP woman legislator, Nighat Yasmin Orakzai and provincial minister, Shah Farman in the house on May 5, 2017.

The PPP legislator said that KP assembly has good traditions of brotherhood and political harmony. He said that in light of that brotherhood and friendly environment in the house, the respect of the fellow women legislators is binding on all of them.

He said that Shah Farman is not only a minister, but also an important office bearer of his political party.—APP