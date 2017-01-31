Minister stresses transparency in industrial plots auction

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment, (IC&C), Shaikh Alauddin has instructed to ensure transparency and highest sale value while auctioning plots in the Industrial Estate of Punjab. He was chairing the meeting of Board of Members of the Punjab Small Industrial Corporation, (PSIC) here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Secretary IC&C Dr. M. Mujtaba Piracha, Managing Director PSIC Bilal Butt, Muhammad Ali Mian and Ms. Saeeda Nazar of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industrial (LCCI) and other higher officers of the corporation. The house accorded approval to the minutes of the Board’s last meeting.

The Minister stressed the need of enhanced awareness efforts regarding Punjab Self Employment Scheme saying that it was a remarkable initiative taken by the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as it was also replicated by the FATA and Gilgit Baltistan governments.

The meeting was also informed that the Self Employment Scheme of Punjab was successful project in which recovery of the soft loans was more than 95 percent while all beneficiaries expressed high level of satisfaction. The Minister took serious notice of delay in the installment of boiler at the Cluster Development Center Hand Looms Multan and directed to complete it immediately.

He also suggested strict action against the responsible persons and also ordered recovery of about Rs. 300,000 from a contractor who did substandard electric work without prior approval of bidding process. Sh. Allauddin also ordered to improve the Cluster Development Center at Chiniot for imparting training in furniture making to maximum number of the youth.

The meeting was also informed that after sad incident of Sunder Estate, the new building code was also desired to implement in the Industrial Estate of Punjab. The Minister urged its strict implementation to save the precious human lives.