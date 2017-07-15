Minister stresses joint efforts against dengue

City Reporter

Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has stressed the need for launching joint efforts by the government departments and the community organisations to control dengue.

He was presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue at Civil Secretariat, on Friday.

He said that removing stagnant water and eradication of hotspots within houses and on the rooftops was a prime responsibility of people.

Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr Farrukh Sultan briefed the meeting regarding overall dengue situation in Punjab.

It was informed that during the last six-and-a-half months, 37 confirmed dengue patients had been reported in Punjab, out of them 13 belong to Lahore, seven Gujranwala, four Sheikhupura and one belonged to Rawalpindi.

He said that dengue outdoor and indoor surveillance was continuing in various districts due to which dengue larvae reporting had increased. However, he added, some districts have to improve data reporting regarding dengue patients and larvae.

Chief Secretary Capt (R) Zahid Saeed told the meeting that vigorous dengue surveillance should be carried out in the districts and the gaps in the data reporting should also be rectified.

He said that data regarding suspected, probable patients and dengue surveillance should also be improved.

The chief secretary directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to monitor dengue surveillance teams also be carried out to check their performance.

He said that no leniency should be shown in anti-dengue activities.

Regular meetings of Town Emergency Response Committees must be ensured to check the anti-dengue arrangements, the chief secretary added.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, secretaries of departments concerned, special secretaries, Convener Dengue Experts Advisory Group Prof Faisal Masood, public health experts, In-charge Chief Minister Dengue Research Cell Prof Wasim Akram, officers from PITB, special brach etc, attended the meeting.