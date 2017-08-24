Minister of State, Tajik envoy review progress on CASA-1000 project

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali, Wednesday, apprised Ambassador of Tajikistan Sherali Jononov about progress on CASA-1000 and reiterated that the CASA secretariat should be established in Islamabad.

The CASA-1000 transmission project envisages the transportation of surplus electric available in summer moths from Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In a meeting here, both the leaders discussed a wide range of areas of mutual interest, bilateral ties and cooperation in the field of energy. While talking to the ambassador, the Minister said that Pakistan and Tajikistan have deep historical, religious and linguistic ties.

The Minister of State highlighted that Pakistan has initiated number of hydel and coal based power generation projects to promote indigenous resources and suggested that the companies from Tajikistan can invest in the potential sites for development of hydro power projects as independent IPPs.

The ambassador of Tajikistan Sherali Jononov lauded the unprecedented efforts of present government to overcome energy crisis and assured that his country would provide all possible assistance in energy projects. He also expressed that the people of Tajikistan have deep respect and love for Pakistan and its leadership.