Minister for removing rusty pipelines

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Begum Zakia Shahnawaz Thursday directed the department to take necessary measures with departments concerned to remove rusty and shabby pipe lines.

She expressed these views in a seminar organized by Dedex Company regarding anti-microbial water pipes. The minister said “we also support all other materials like heat resistant sheets etc, being produced and used for the protection of environment in housing industry”.

“We have to make everyone aware of the fact that we must save our natural resources and it is very important to go for new technology”, she added.