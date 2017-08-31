Minister rejects Sindh’s objections to census results

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government on Wednesday rejected Sindh’s objections on the recently released results of the national, with Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael asking critics to take their objections to the Council of Common Interest. “When the chief minister of Sindh was present in the CCI meeting [that approved the provisional census results], why are objections being raised now?” Michael, who was accompanied by Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa, asked in a press conference.He claimed that the statistics gathered by civilian and armed officials are the same. He also committed to addressing a press conference with the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations in this regard if the need for it arises. “Elections will take place according to the results of the new census” irrespective of when they happen, Michael said, adding that final results will be available by April 2018.He also clarified that provincial governments had been responsible for appointing census teams and deputy commissioners and commissioners were in-charge of teams in their districts. “The provincial government defines the rural and urban areas,” Michael said, dismissing any grounds for objections.