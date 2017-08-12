Minister pledges to protect rights of minorities

Staff Reporter

Provincial Human Rights Department arranged a function at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore on Friday to mark the Minorities Day. Federal Minister Kamran Michael, Minorities MPA Kanji Ram, MPA Shahzad Munshi, MPA Ramaish Singh Arora, Parliamentary Secretary Barnaad Johnson, Secretary Human Rights Asim Iqbal, Deputy Secretary HR Syed Hammad Shah, Bishop Shahid Mairaj, Bishop Doctor Majeed Abel, Bishop Arshad Jan, civil society and all minorities representatives attended the function.

Kamran Michael, addressing the gathering, said that the minorities have as much love for Pakistan as much any other citizen of the country, as we are one nation. He said the government had taken all measures to protect the rights of minorities in every part of the country. He paid rich tributes to the services of minorities for the country.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu said on the occasion that 11th of August made the people of Pakistan recall how our elders sacrificed their lives for creating a free country.