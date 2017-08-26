Minister pays surprise visit to THQ hospital

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazir paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Raiwind on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Lahore, Dr. Saeed Ghuman and senior officers from the department were accompanied the Minister. Kh. Imran Nazir have details on of Emergency Department, Pharmacy, Medical Stores and Wards. He also inspected washrooms and reviewed the cleanliness condition. Kh. Imran Nazir directed that banners regarding free “purchee” should be displayed at prominent places in the hospital for the awareness of the patients that One Rupee Purchee fee has also waived off by the Chief Minister Punjab.

Kh. Imran Nazir, on the complaints of the patients, directed that Medical Superintendent to evolve a system for reducing the waiting time of Ultrasound. He directed that efficient use of Central Anaesthesia System also be ensured. On a request, Kh. Imran Nazir assured that he will take up the issue of special allowance for specialist doctors with the Finance Department. The Minister expressed satisfaction overall performance of the hospital.