Minister orders to fill vacant posts of doctors at Samanabad hospital within 24 hours

Staff shortage

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Govt Samanabad Hospital. He visited emergency, gynae ward, pharmacy and dispensary of the hospital. Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr. Asim Altaf, Deputy Mayor Mian Tariq, Director Pharmacy Azhar Saleemi and MS Dr. Gulraiz were also present on the occasion.

Taking notice of shortage of staff in the hospital, Khawaja Imran Nazir directed the Additional Secretary to fill vacant posts of doctors within 24 hours. He said that the building of Govt Samanabad Hospital was very beautiful and medical equipment and medicines were available in the hospital but the people were not fully benefitting from the facilities of the hospital due to shortage of the staff.

Talking to media, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that he would hold meeting with Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan and get issued orders for posting of doctors and pharmacist.

The Minister also ordered for transfer of Gynecologist Dr. Sofia Tariq as OSD, who left the hospital before duty timing and directed her to report to the department. He said that Government Samanabad Hospital is a 25-bed hospital and will be further up-graded to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

He said that staff would be posted in Government Samanabad Hospital according to the SNE.

Meanwhile, the Minister made major reshuffling in the hospital staff and removed the MS Dr. Gulraiz from his post and posted Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed (awaiting posting) as medical superintendent in place of Dr. Gulraiz. Moreover, Dr. Zahid Abbas consultant anesthetist has been transferred and posted at THQ Hopsital Esa Khel District Mianwali. Dr. Momina Asif gynecologist has also been transferred and posted at THQ Hospital Noor Pur Thal, district Khushab and Dr. Sofia Tariq has also been transferred and posted at THQ Hospital Esa Khel District Mianwali.

Kh. Imran Nazir said that no negligence in the provision of medical facilities to the patients would be tolerated. The Minister given a task to the newly posted MS for improving performance and administrative reforms in the government hospital Samnabad here.