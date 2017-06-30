Minister orders clearing blockages in Samanabad drain

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Local Government Manshaullah Butt and Lord Mayor Lahore Col (r) Mubashir Javed visited various parts of the provincial metropolis including LOS and Samanabad areas on Thursday and inspected sanitation and drainage system.

They expressed their displeasure over blockage and improper cleanliness of LOS-Samanabad drain. They directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the those responsible for the blockage.

They also directed the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to ensure their presence in field and perform their duties efficiently. They said that the government would not tolerate any slakeness on their part.

The minister said that he would visit the areas again and get first-hand knowledge of improvement in the cleanliness arrangements.

The lord mayor directed the staff concerned to make special arrangements for the monsoon season.