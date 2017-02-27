Minister lauds contributions of expats

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that overseas Pakistanis are the ambassadors of the country and Punjab government under leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been providing maximum facilities to them by resolving their issues.

Talking to the President PML-N UK Chapter and Federal Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Zubair Gull, the Minister said that Punjab government has set up a fully empowered provincial commission for the prompt redressal of overseas Pakistanis’ grievances. On this occasion, the Minister appreciated the role being played by Overseas Pakistanis in the economic development of the country and said that solution to their problems was the primary concern of the Punjab government, besides ensuring them best facilities for investment in their motherland.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of Zubair Gull to safeguard the rights of Overseas Pakistanis and convince them to make investment in their own country with an open heart as they are provided complete protection and maximum facilities. Zubair Gull while expressing his views paid tributes to Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif over the establishment of the commission and unprecedented development made in Punjab under his leadership.

He said that by setting up a commission for solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won the hearts of overseas Pakistanis.

Zubair Gull said the commendable steps taken by the Punjab government for resolving the problems of expatriates were reflective that Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was committed to protect the rights and interests of overseas Pakistanis in solving their problems.