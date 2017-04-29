Minister for Inter-Provincial Coord Riaz Pirzada resigns

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Pirzada Friday tendered his resignation and sent it to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In his resignation letter, Pirzada said that during the current tenure, his repeated requests for a meeting with the prime minister were denied. According to Pirzada this adversely affected the working of his ministry since the envisioned progressive initiatives could not be implemented.

Pirzada wrote that there was continued interference in his ministry and affiliated departments by the PM’s principal secretary. “This suggests a lack of confidence in my abilities or a loss of faith and trust.”

He added that the interference has not only distressed him but also clipped his powers.

“I have been insulted so many times by the principal secretary that I do not want to continue. I will now speak in the assembly,” Pirzada said while speaking to the media.

The minister also expressed his reservations over the removal of DG Sports Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera who was suspended for three months by the federal government. In the notification of suspension, there was no charge mentioned against the DG.

Lashing out against the prime minister’s principal secretary and secretary establishment over the removal of Dr Ganjera, Pirzada said there was pilferage in every department but even if all the corruption in the sports board over the years is totaled, it would be less than the elements behind Ganjera’s removal. He said his team had worked hard and the result of their sweat and blood was evident in the rise of the sports board.