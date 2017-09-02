Minister for increasing capacity of Mangla Dam

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran Friday directed the departments concerned to increase the capacity of Mangla Dam to store water required for cultivation of crops.

Chairing the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Floods Control here, he appreciated the performance of all provincial departments and cabinet committee members during the current monsoon season.

He said that natural calamities like floods can be dealt with in a better manner through planning and coordinated efforts, adding that departments should focus on building capacities to deal with disasters.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure all precautionary measures in case of any urban flooding during the Eid holidays as predicted by the Met department. He also appreciated all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners for their efforts to cope with recent rains during the current monsoon season.

Expressing satisfaction over preparedness against possible urban flooding, Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mehr Ijaz Achlana said that he had personally visited the Rawalpindi Division and all the arrangements were satisfactory in case of any urban flooding.

He also directed all the Deputy Commissioners to remain fully vigilant and alert in the wake of any possible urban flooding due to predicted rains during the Eid holidays. He said that practical efforts were needed to overcome challenges and problems and he was sure that in case of any untoward situation the district administration and all the relevant departments would coordinate with each other.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Mudassar Waheed Malik briefed the meeting about the implementation status of important decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee. “PDMA is in contact with relevant departments for the effective implementation of these decisions”, he added.

Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz briefed the meeting that scattered thunderstorms/rains are expected in Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad Divisions during the next 24 hours. “Moderate rainfall is likely to continue from September 1 to 2, 2017”, he added.

Secretaries of different Provincial Departments, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and high officials of concerned departments attended the meeting in Civil Secretariat, while Deputy Commissioners and high officials of concerned departments participated in the meeting from their respective districts through video link.