Minister for improving blood units in province

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique on Friday directed to prepare a roadmap for improvement in Public Sector Blood Units across the province.

He was presiding over a meeting of Board of Governors of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority held in the committee room of S&GAD department, Punjab Civil Secretariat, here.

The minister is also Chairman of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority.

Khawaja Salman appreciated the contribution of all the participants and said that collective efforts were needed to introduce a robust and vibrant system to check the blood transfusion services in Punjab and making the blood banks for public as well as private sector according to the international standards.

Earlier, National Coordinator Safe Blood Transfusion Programme from Islamabad Professor Hassan Abbas Zaheer appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government for improvement of Blood Transfusion Sector in the province.

Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Muhammad Athar presented the progress report of the Authority.

Various measures for the improvement of blood transfusion practices in the province with the aim to provide safe, healthy and sufficient blood to all the patients in the province were suggested.

All the participants appreciated the efforts of the government for the improvement of blood transfusion system in Punjab.

Secretary Blood Transfusion Authority also highlighted the importance of enforcement of Punjab Blood Transfusion Safety Act 2016 and efforts put forward by the Minister for Health at different stages of preparation and implementation of the Act.

Secretary Blood Transfusion Authority highlighted the need for close collaboration between Punjab Healthcare Commission and Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority.

Eminent haematologist including Professor Nissar Ahmed, Professor Tariq Rehmani, Professor Shahida Mohsin, Professor Mona Aziz, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Director AIDS Control Programme Dr Farhana from Fatmid Foundation, Representative from Red Crescent, Dr Mushtaq Suleriya from Punjab Health Care Commission, Director Institute of Blood Transfusion Service Punjab Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Arif Tabassum and Professors of Medicine and Surgery from different teaching Hospitals also attended the meeting.