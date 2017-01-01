Minister holds open Kutchery

Sialkot

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Mansha Ullah Butt listened the problems of the people in an open Kutchery held at the PML-N House Paris Road here on Sunday.

He issued orders to the concerened departments for early releif to the people on several applications. Local MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, PML-N leaders Babar Khan, Mian Ashfaq, President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid and General Secretary PML-N Sialkot Shujaat Ali Pasha were also present on this occasion.

The minister urged the local bodies representatives to perform their duties with full honesty and dedication for serving the people without any political discrimination.—APP