Minister grieved over demise of veteran journalist Sharif Farooq

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH) Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran journalist Sharif Farooq.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Sharif Farooq was an icon who made sterling contribution to the development of journalism in the country by following the internationally recognized norms and ethical codes of the profession and set worth emulating examples for others.

She said that the sad demise of the veteran journalist is a great loss to the institution of journalism.

The deceased was also a dedicated worker of the Pakistan Movement and throughout his life, had been espousing ideological moorings and objectives of the independence, he Minister remarked.

Marriyum said that the vacuum created by his departure would be difficult to fill for a long time and he would always be remembered for his services to the cause of journalism and Pakistan Movement.

Expressing her heart-felt condolences with the family of the deceased, she prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to overcome their irreparable loss.