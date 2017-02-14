Minister for completion of Apparel Park

Staff Reporter

Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park (QAAP) near Shekhupura is indispensable for boosting up the textile industry of Pakistan as it will provide massive economic activity and employment in textile sector.

It was stated by the Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (ICI) Sheikh Alauddin while presiding over a meeting of Steering committee of QAAP to review work progress on the project.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Secretary ICI Dr. Mujtaba Piracha, Project Director of QAAP Shehzad Ahmad and other concerned officers. The Minister said “QAAP is a flagship project of Punjab Government and CM Sehebaz Sharif wants to make it an international hub for the textile industry and trade.