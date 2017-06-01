Minister for ensuring quality food items at Ramazan bazaars

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has directed that arrangements for Ramzan bazaars be improved with a focus on ensuring quality of eatables especially fruits, vegetables, sugar and flour. He warned that no compromise would be made on quality of items.

He was presiding over a meeting on Ramzan Plan 2017, at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The provincial minister said that efforts of deputy commissioners and other officers concerned are praiseworthy for ensuring best arrangements for Ramzan bazaars, however there is a need for further improvement so that relief could be provided to people in real sense.

He directed the deputy commissioner to personally monitor the auction process at markets as per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab. He also issued instructions to officers to keep strict check on demand and supply of eatable especially fruits and vegetables besides ensuring that there is no shortage of any daily-use item. He mentioned that market committees be activated as their role is vital for controlling prices.

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (r) Zahid Saeed said that the Punjab government has given huge subsidy on flour and sugar, directing deputy commissioners to launch a crackdown on overcharging and hoarding. He also ordered the officers to keep strict watch on the prices of goods in open market like Ramzan bazaars.

He said that rate lists should be displayed at shops for facilitating people. He said that special attention should be paid to quality of daily-use items and weights and measures in Ramzan bazaars. He mentioned that for ensuring quality Punjab Food authority can be engaged in the cities where it is already working.

The meeting was told that that 547,415 flour bags and 1705 tonnes of sugar have been sold in 319 Ramzan bazaars across the province. Fruits and vegetables are available at fair price shops of Agriculture Department in these Ramzan bazaars. As many as 1857 Madni Dastarkhawans have been set up in the province with the help of philanthropists to provide facility of Sahar and Iftar during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.