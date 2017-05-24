Minister ensures advanced health facilities

Sukkur

Provincial Minister for Transport, Zakat, Usher and Labour, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh Government was giving special attention on provision of most advanced and quality health facilities to the patients at their door steps.

In this regard, he said that under the vision of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah billion of rupees were being spent on the up gradation of Taluka Head Quarters Hospitals and provision of medical equipment in the public hospitals.

The minister expressed these views while inaugurating the vaccination center at Taluka hospital Rohri, said a statement here Tuesday. He said that provisin of best healthcare to the masses is one of the top priorities of the present government, adding that our focus is to alleviating the sufferings of the poorest of the poor patients.

Minister said that present government of Sindh believed in the services of the masses and basic remedies were being provided to the masses at their door steps.

He said that people of Rohri were being provided with expanded medical facilities and new hospitals will be established at every corner of the city to decrease the burden of allied and DHQ hospitals besides up gradation of existing hospitals.

He said under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister, the Sindh Government. was fully committed to boost the health sector inline with the modern technology and comprehensive strategy had been evolved in this regard for the revamping of DHQs and THQs.—APP