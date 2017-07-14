Minister for effective representation of women in LB system

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheeduddin Thursday said effective representation of women in local bodies system would strengthen political process.

She said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of training of women councilors of Lahore and Nankana Sahib at a local hotel.

The minister lauded training of councilors with the cooperation of USAID under the aegis of WISE and said confidence of women had increased through training. She said women should have awareness about their rights so that they could perform their work in a better manner.

Referring to various steps of Punjab government for women welfare, the minister said implementation on all steps was being ensured under women package.

Provincial Secretary Women Development Department, Bushra Aman in her speech said work was continuing on women welfare projects under Women Development Department and a huge amount had been allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget for this purpose.

MPA Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Farzana Butt, Sara Sohail, Executive Director WISE Bushra Khaliq, representative of USAID Ellison McFarland, Sara Sohail, women councillors and member-workers also spoke on the occasion.