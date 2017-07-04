Minister for effective measures to check dengue breeding

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of dengue sensitive districts to conduct third-party validation of indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance to ensure adoption of effective measures to check its breeding.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue at Civil Secretariat Committee Room, here on Monday.

The minister said that rainy season has commenced due to that hotspots of dengue breeding will increase which should be eradicated through effective surveillance and chemically as well as mechanically. He further directed that accumulated water in tree-holes should also be checked in such areas where dengue patients are being reported but larvae is not detected.

Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr. Farrukh Sultan presented overall scenario of dengue in the province. He said that during the first six months of the current year, 36 patients have so far been reported in Punjab out of which 12 belong to Lahore. He informed that sufficient stock of chemical is available with the department and the districts can obtain these chemicals according to their need.

The DCs of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Attock, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan, Chakwal, Jhang and Bahawalnagar gave briefings regarding steps taken for dengue control in their districts. DC Gujranwala informed that special attention is being paid to the ceramics goodowns to check dengue breeding.

The minister directed to call a meeting of technical committee to review the present dengue situation and submit their recommendations for effective control on dengue in coming days.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Pir Ashraf Rasool MPA from Sheikhupura, Muhammad Hanif MPA from Rawalpindi, secretaries, additional secretaries of the concerned departments attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link.