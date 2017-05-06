Minister Education pays surprise visit to school

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar paid a surprise visit to government school Qurtaba Shireen Jinnah Colony and inspected on going construction work. He also visited classrooms and asked the students about their studies, said a statement on Friday.

The Minister expressed his displeasure over dirth in the premises of the school building and directed the headmistress of the school to ensure cleanliness.

The Education Minister also directed XEN Education Works Jamil Memon to maintain quality work in construction.