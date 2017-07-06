Minister dissatisfied with health facilities at JMPC

City Reporter

Minister for Population Welfare, Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani has expressed annoyance over the unsatisfactory health conditions and cleanliness condition at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JMPC) Karachi and directed to improve the situation. The Minister taking notice of public complaints paid surprise visit to RHS-A center JPMC along with Secretary Population Welfare Department Laiq Ahmed on Wednesday.

Mir Mumtaz Jakhrani reviewed the conditions of center and found it unsatisfactory. He ordered Secretary Population to immediately transfer the Incharge of RHS-A Shahnaz Siddiqui and also sought explanation to three other officials.

Meanwhile, the Minister Population Welfare presided over the meeting regarding the current services and implementation of Coasted implementation program (CIP) international commitment FP-2020, to achieve targets in connection with World Population Day & London Summit to be held on July 11, 2017.