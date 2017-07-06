Minister directs to speed up work on women development projects

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to speed- up work on women development projects started by the government. She said this while addressing a meeting regarding implementation on Women Package 2017 in Secretary Office here. Provincial Secretary Bushra Aman, Addl. Secretary Nadir Khalique, Deputy Secretary Amna Rafique, Director Azhar Munir and representatives of concerned departments also attended the meeting.

Provincial Secretary Bushra Aman briefed the participants regarding different features and initiatives of Women Package 2017 in detail which included formulation of Provincial Gender Policy, existing Mobile Units with all basic facilities for screening breast cancer among women in rural areas, SME Business trainings for women entrepreneurs, IT training by WDD through PITB, Skill Development of 40,000 female students with monthly stipends of Rs 1000 each, interest free micro finance loans to females to start businesses through CM’s Self Employment Scheme in 2017-18, provision of bus stops with designated waiting spaces for women in urban and rural areas and establishment of Women Business Incubation Centres in Chambers of Commerce and Industries in eight cities and “One Stop” platform for women led businesses.

The meeting was informed that IT training had been imparted in women colleges identified by the WDD. The meeting was also briefed that the draft of Gender Policy had been circulated among the stakeholders. The meeting was informed that construction of a model ladies washroom at Civil Secretariat had been completed.

The Minister directed to provide details of existing mobile units for breast cancer screening in rural areas, number of waiting areas at designated bus stops and beneficiaries of IT training by WDD.—APP