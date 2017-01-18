Minister directs MD SSGC to expedite village gasification projects

City Reporter

Minister Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani directed the Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company to expedite work on ongoing gasification projects of villages and complete all schemes in current year.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of standing committee on planning and development, said a statement on Tuesday.

Chairman Standing Committee Ghulam Qadir Chandio MD SSGC Amin Rajpoot Secretary Colleges, Secretary Energy, Commissioner Karachi and other officials of Sindh Education, Energy Departments attended the meeting.

Minister directed the MD SSGC not only to ensure his presence in standing committees but respond the phone calls of elected representatives, otherwise strict disciplinary action will be demanded against him.

Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani was of the opinion that it is disappointing that SSGC are unable to complete projects on time despite provision of funds from Sindh government.

The SSGC officials told the meeting that increasing demand in winter and theft of gas and illegal gas connections are the actual causes behind the acute gas load shedding and variation in pressure.

Ghulam Qadir Chandio directed SSGC to furnish the committee in next meeting with the names of persons and entities involved in theft of gas.

Moreover, the members of standing committee rejected the progress report submitted by education department regarding the maintenance and rehabilitation of schools.

The Minister Planning and development condemned the education department saying that their paperwork was very good but nothing is visible on ground despite lucrative annual budgets children were forced to seek education in ramshackle buildings.

He instructed secretary colleges to upgrade the higher secondary school Karampur to the status of college. He informed that instead of establishing new cadet colleges efforts be made to reform the existing ones in order to make them quality institutions.