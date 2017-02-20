Minister directs deptts to get ready for combating dengue

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafique on Monday said that all the concerned government departments should be ready to combat dengue as the dengue season had started due to the change in weather.

He said that indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance and other anti-dengue steps should be taken according to the SOPs.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue at S&GAD Committee Room, Civil Secretariat, here. Besides, public representatives, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health and DGHS Dr. Faisal Zahoor and other senior officers of the concerned departments and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive officers of District Health Authorities of Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Multan participated in the meeting through video link and shared the information regarding the steps taken to check dengue in their respective districts.

Additional Director General Health Dengue Control Dr. Farrukh Sultan gave presentation on the latest dengue situation in the province, training of doctors and staff, status of equipment, spray pumps, fogging machines etc.

He also briefed about the stock position of insecticides used in mosquito spray.

Kh. Salman Rafique directed that a meeting of Medical Superintendents of teaching hospitals also be called to evaluate the arrangements for treatment of dengue patients in the hospitals.

He directed to complete refresher courses for the doctors and nurses of public sector as well as private hospitals on case management through Dengue Expert Advisory Group.