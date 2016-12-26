Minister directs AEOs to visit all educational institutions

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has directed the Area Education Officers (AEOs) to pay periodic visits to all the educational institutions and develop School Development Plans in consultation with the heads of schools and the academic and monitoring teams.

Chairing a meeting with the AEOs, he issued them instructions regarding their enhanced role in the development plan of the education sector under the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Program (PMERP), said a news release issued here on Monday. The Minister said that the AEOs will play a pivotal role in assessment, planning and implementation of the future plans of CADD on education.