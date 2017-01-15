Minister, DIG Traffic visit injured warden in hospital

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary Health Khwaja Imran Nazir and DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin visited Mayo Hospital to enquire about the health of injured traffic warden Amjad.

The warden was going home in Sheikhupura after ending his duty when he was confronted by robbers. They opened fire on the warden, injuring him seriously.

The DIG asked the officials concerned to shift the warden to Mayo Hospital for providing him the best medical facilities. He said that a case had been registered and the accused would be arrested soon.

The DIG announced Rs 100,000 financial assistance for the traffic warden. The minister presented a bouquet to the injured warden and also directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical treatment facilities to him.