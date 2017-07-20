Minister assures PIDA employees of resolving salary issue

City Reporter

Punjab Irrigation Minister Amanatullah Khan Shadikhel has summoned a meeting of the Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority (PIDA) in order to settle the issue of deduction in salaries of PIDA employees. The minister took this initiative after meeting with a delegation of PIDA employees which called on the minister who is also Chairman PIDA at his office on Wednesday. The delegation informed him about their financial problems they have been facing due to deduction in salaries since last 9 months. The delegation members told the minister that in accordance with the court decision, the Punjab government regularized 150 small scale employees of PIDA last year.