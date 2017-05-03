Minister appealed for regularization of job

Sukkur

A delegation of contractual employees of Sindh Zakat & Ushr Department on Tuesday called on Sindh Minister for Religious Affairs and Zakat & Usher Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at his residence.

The delegation led by Maqsood Soomro, Asif Mangi, Younis Bakari, Dur Mohammad Tanwari appealed to the minister for regularization of their jobs. They informed the Minister that they are 830 employees who have been working for last 15 years on daily wages and contracts.

On the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that present leadership of PPP is utilizing all available resources for resolving problems of the contractual employess.

He also urges them to ensure provision of zakat fund to the deserving persons regardless of political affiliations adding that Zakat funds are a trust, which should be ensured to the deserving persons, keeping their self-respect intact. He called upon them to discharge their duties effectively and, in case of any difficulty, contact his office immediately.

Minister said all the issues of contract employees hired by the previous provincial governments was discussed with Chief Mnsiter Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. The delegation thanked the Minister for Zakat & Usher for taking keen interest and listen their grievances.—APP