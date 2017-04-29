IT Minister to address 10th annual TeleCON

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Minister of State for Information Technology & Telecommunications Anusha Rahman Khan will be the Chief Guest at the 10th Pakistan Telecommunication and ICT Conference (TeleCON 2017) www. shamrockconferences.net), being held on 18th May, 2017, at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. The theme of this years’ conference is “Pakistan in the wake of Revolutionary Technologies and Solutions”. The Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Syed Ismail Shah will deliver the Keynote address. Other distinguished speakers will include; the Chief Executive of ICT R&D Fund – Yusuf Hussain and the President of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Jehan Ara. The President and CEO-SHAMROCK Communications Private Limited, Menin Rodrigues stated “Over the past decade; the TeleCON has evolved as the most prestigious platform for sharing prolific ideas and enabling timely changes in this high-tech sector, to drive stronger economic performance. Generous support from global enterprises has greatly helped in orchestrating this productive initiative, to discuss key issues, challenges and opportunities, to expand outreach, rural area connectivity, broadband, wireless access and connectivity, while ensuring mobility, safety and security.”