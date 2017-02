Sargodha

A mini zoo will be established on Sargodha-Lahore Road for which over 25 acres land have been allocated near Model Town.

According to a spokesman for the Commissioner’s Office, a wildlife department team has also visited the land and termed it feasible for mini zoo.

He said Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob had directed to make a feasibility report so that the project could be included in the next Annual Development Program (ADP).—APP