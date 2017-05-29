MINAR to have another block costing Rs896m

Multan

Keeping in view the rising number of cancer patients in southern Punjab, another block is being constructed at the Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR), at the cost of Rs 896 million.

This was disclosed by MINAR Director Dr Darr-e-Sabeeh, while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said that another 30 beds would be added to the Institute, taking the number of beds to 60. Also, the latest machines have also been installed to improve diagnostic capacity, he added.

He said that due to environmental pollution, adulterated food, chewing of tobacco and betel nut and the use of colour chemicals, the number of cancer patients are increasing by 15 per cent annually in south Punjab. The director revealed that nearly 60,000 patients underwent treatment at MINAR during the last year.

MINAR is offering free-of-cost medicines worth Rs 180 million annually to the poor patients. The director maintained that the Institute was offering treatment facility free-of-cost to the poor patient and also charges little from patients, who have capacity to pay.

The poor patients are getting relief of Rs 4,000 while paying patients Rs 2,500 from the institute. About financial resources of the hospital, Dr Durr-e-Sabeeh said that Patient Welfare Society (PWS), Pakistan Baitul Maal, and Zakat Department were extending assistance of over Rs 43 million annually, for the poor patients.

About working of MINAR, he said that the Institute was being run under supervision of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).—APP