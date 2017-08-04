Mily brought country back on track, civilians derailed it: Musharraf

Observer Report

Dubai

Former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has said that the military brought the country on the right track every time it came to power but civilians always derailed it.

“Whenever martial law was imposed in the country, it was the need of the hour,” Musharraf told BBC Urdu, defending the military rules in the country. “Whether it is a dictatorship, communism, socialism or kingdom people don’t care until they are prosperous and the country is progressing.”

Claiming that all Asian countries progressed because of dictatorships, the former president said Pakistan was also set on the right path by military rulers but when they left the civilians derailed it. “Check the records of both civilian and military rules and you will find that dictators always led the country towards prosperity,” he maintained.

Replying to a question, Musharraf said organising elections and giving liberty to the people does not hold any meaning to the people unless they are made prosperous. Although Musharraf held Pakistan People’s Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto responsible for the fall of Dhaka, he, however, said General (retd) Yahya Khan was also partially responsible for Bangladesh’s independence.

During the interview, Musharraf lauded the rules of former military dictators Field Marshal Ayub Khan and Gen Ziaul Haq.

Commenting on the rule of Gen Zia, Musharraf — while accepting that it was “controversial” — maintained that the former his decision to help America and the mujahideen against the Soviet Union at the time of the Afghanistan invasion was a correct move.

“We cannot ruin the country in order to save the Constitution. We can disregard the Constitution to save the people,” he said.

‘Musharraf also spoke about his 1999 coup d’état in which he seized power from the democratically-elected government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said, “The coup was staged because it was the demand of the country’s people”.

Musharraf added that Pakistan’s citizens should have the option of to remove a civilian government and there should be “checks and balances in the Constitution” to this effect. “The people come running to the army to be saved; people come to me asking to be saved,” he said.

Musharraf further criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s India policy, saying it was a “total sell-out policy”.

“India is involved in Balochistan. Whoever works actively against the welfare of Pakistan is against the country and should be killed,” he said. “I have served as the head of the army and the army will always protect my welfare,” he said in response to a question about his self-imposed exile.