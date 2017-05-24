Millennium Campus I-9/3 gets status of IB World School

Staff Reporter

Roots Millennium Schools has announced achievement of the status of IB World School for International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IB DP) for its state of the art Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad. RMS pursued the IB programs as a pioneer and now has proven its standards at the international level, bringing vanity for the system and the country.

It is the immense commitment and consistently amazing efforts of Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and his entire team which has ensured presence of Millennium Roots Schools name now in the league of IB World Schools.

The International Baccalaureate IB Diploma Program (DP) aims to develop students who have excellent breadth and depth of knowledge – students who flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically. It is recognized and respected by the world’s leading universities. IB Diploma is a broad and balanced two years’ program for students aged 16 to 19 who have successfully completed IGCSE/O levels/SSC/American or equivalent education. The Diploma curriculum ranges with the choice of 6 subjects out of 14 in 6 different groups including Language and Literature, Language Acquisition, Individual and Societies, Sciences, Mathematics and Arts along with the core Theory of Knowledge, Extended Essay and Creativity, Activity, Service.