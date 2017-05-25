Millennium bridge

I am resident of Karachi and I have been travelling between Shahrah-e-Faisal and Nipa for many years, but now condition of the bridge, near to a millennium, has deteriorated and has been causing many fatal accidents. Surface of bridge has become uneven and the expansion joints have become torn and uneven, causing sever jerks.

There is need for some action to save the poor commuters and avoid accidents. The decks can be resurfaced and some repairing and replacing of the expansion joints can be done. I hope that the concerned authorities will take action in this regard.

HANOZIA HAYAT KHANZADA

Karachi

