Millennials visit Sri Lanka

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Students from Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan visited Embilipitiya, Sri Lanka on a Regional Youth Camp organized by Goethe Institute, Karachi says a press release.

The Regional youth camp in Sri Lanka is held every year for the German Language students across the world. Last year two students Wadood ur Rehman and Wareesha Zaffar from Roots Millennium Schools Wahid Campus F-10/2 participated in the Youth Camp in Sri Lanka.

This year 96 students have participated in the regional youth camp from different countries like Iran, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Students from Eastern Europe have also participated for the first time in the youth camp this year. The regional youth camp is a combination of education and cultural exchange program where students from different cultures will exchange ideas and opinion.

The students took part in different workshops like Newspaper Editors workshop SNAPBII conducted by Ms. Elke Vaih and Ms. Evelyn Wellding, Radiocast with Audacity workshop conducted by Anne Weissschaedel and German History workshop conducted by Tobais Trutz.

Roots Millennium Schools & Goethe Institute Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding years back. “Schools: Partners for the future”; its goal is to build up a network with partner school to awaken students’ interest in and enthusiasm for modern-day Germany and German society.

It is coordinated by the Federal Foreign Office and implemented in cooperation with the Central Agency for School Abroad, the Goethe-Institute, the Education Exchange Service of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the Lander in the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Academic Exchange service.